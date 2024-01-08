Hsiao Bi-khim campaigns in Taiwan's Keelung and Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim canvassed Keelung and Yilan residents on Monday (Jan. 8)

In Keelung, Hsiao said she hoped to see support for DPP legislative candidate Cheng Wen-ting (鄭文婷). Cheng’s long-term dedication to caring for the underprivileged makes her the best choice for the community, Hsiao said. She also encouraged residents to rally together for progress in Taiwan and Keelung, CNA reported.

Hsiao thanked the residents of Keelung for their warm encouragement and reiterated a popular campaign pun to convey her confidence in a DPP victory: "We must win; Mei and Te will win Taiwan, Taiwan must have a smooth victory" (我們一定要贏，美德贏台灣，台灣要贏得美).

After concluding her visit to Keelung, Hsiao rushed to Yilan County to join a street campaign with DPP legislative candidate Chen Chun-yu (陳俊宇) in Luodong Township. Upon her arrival, supporters presented trays of buns and garlic sprouts, wishing for a resounding victory.

Hsiao said that Yilan is a democratic sanctuary in Taiwan, being the birthplace of many democracy pioneers. She hoped to continue this legacy, calling for a DPP victory in the northeast county. She urged support for DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Chen.

"We will definitely triumph," Hsiao said.

The presidential election is scheduled for Jan. 13.