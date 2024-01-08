Alexa
Taipei's elderly care institute looking for mahjong volunteers

Initiative well-received as seniors and students sign up to play mahjong with the elderly for health and well-being

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/08 15:05
Mahjong. (Unsplash, Mick Haupt photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A long-term care institute in Taipei is experiencing an overwhelming response to its call for volunteer workers with a unique mission—to play mahjong with the elderly.

Operated by the Ai Shin Group in Songshan District, the facility announced on Facebook on Tuesday (Jan. 2) that it is actively hiring seniors aged 65 or older, as well as college students, to play mahjong games with the elderly residents. To incentivize student participation, the institute is offering credits in a service-learning program.

According to a staff member, the institute is witnessing a significant increase in seniors enrolling in mahjong classes, creating a need for volunteers with exceptional skills to join and facilitate these classes. Within a week of posting the announcement, the institute received hundreds of requests, all vying for the limited five available spots.

The staff member, who plays a supervisory role, highlighted the unique skill set required for the game, involving calculation and coordination. These cognitive challenges contribute to mitigating symptoms of dementia, making mahjong an ideal activity for the elderly. Many seniors have been drawn to the game due to its perceived health benefits.

Research indicates that playing mahjong can be effective in treating elderly individuals with mild cognitive impairment. As dementia prevention gains prominence, especially with over 20% of Taipei's population being 65 or older, initiatives like this one play a crucial role in promoting the well-being of the elderly community.
