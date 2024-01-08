Tsai shares plans after presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) shared her post-presidency plans during an interview on Era News’ “Digital Taiwan” program on Sunday (Jan. 7).

Tsai said she would continue to observe the overall situation in Taiwan and hopes for more development under the new administration. If there is anything unexpected or in need of her assistance, she would do her best to help, she said.

Tsai anticipated that the future government could perform better based on the current conditions her party has created. She said that the challenges for the future government may be even more severe than those faced during her term.

Therefore, the future administration must be experienced, and staff must build good rapport with each other, the president said.

Tsai said she has many places in mind to visit, particularly her hometown in Pingtung. There are excellent tourist and leisure spots, she said, including bathing in hot springs at Sichongxi and enjoying braised pig trotters in Wanluan Township.