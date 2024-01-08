Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032

The latest report from Report Ocean, titled the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market report, offers an in-depth examination of the product/service industry. Covering historical trends and future forecasts spanning from 2023 to 2031, this report is an invaluable resource for businesses aiming to devise robust strategies for the years ahead. Providing valuable insights into organizational performance and the overall market dynamics from the previous year, it equips businesses with essential information to make informed decisions.
The global pressure sensitive adhesives market was valued at usd 9.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.
The factors that are driving the market demand of global pressure-sensitive adhesive are the rising requirement of product proliferation majorly in the food and beverage industry, rising use in the automotive industry for warning labels and safety identification labels.
Major market player included in this report are:
ARKEMA GROUP
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
H.B. FULLER
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
SIKA GROUP
THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
THE 3M COMPANY
WACKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application
Tapes
Labels
Graphic
Others
BY TECHNOLOGY
Water Based
Radiation cured
Solvent-based
Hot melt
By End Use
Packaging
Automotive
Healthcare
Electronics
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What trends and dynamics are pivotal in the market?
- Who are the primary market players and what market share do they hold?
- Describe the competitive scenario within the market.
- What major factors drive and hinder market growth?
- Where do the growth prospects lie within the market?
- Explain regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior.
- What are the anticipated market sizes and growth projections across various regions and countries?
- Assess the influence of government regulations and policies on the market’s landscape.
