YouTuber LeLe Farley attends Taiwan campaign activities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election is drawing international attention, with a number of foreign media outlets arriving, including popular YouTubers such as LeLe Farley.

Bilingual and with 368,00 followers, Farley is known for his witty takes on China’s authoritarian leadership. They have earned him a ban from the country.

In his latest video released on Sunday (Jan 7), Farley follows a familiar formula of off-the-cuff interactions with everyday people as well as heavyweight politicians such as DPP vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and also presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Farley has publicly stated he does not support TPP presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). He says his loyal support for the DPP is because the DPP “has the balls" to oppose Chinese threats to Taiwan's democracy.

His latest video is titled "Participating in the Taiwan election: successfully tracking down leading politicians!" The video shows him traveling to south Taiwan to observe a DPP campaign rally and his quest to take a photo with DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te.

At the campaign rally, Farley introduces himself to locals as the "biggest supporter of Taiwan from the United States" and someone who strongly opposes China’s communist party.

Farley’s interview also includes a brief interview with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and Sunflower student leader and former DPP Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆).

In a conversation with Farley, Lin said the election is "not a choice between war and peace, but a choice about how to protect Taiwan and maintain democracy."

Later, Farley briefly interacted with DPP vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim and told her he spent many years living in China but left due to his hatred of the China Communist Party. Hsiao said, "We support democracy, regardless of where it is in the world."

And finally, when DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te arrives at the rally, he spots Farley in the audience, and after taking the stage, he makes a note of Farley’s presence, saying, “Not only do we love Taiwan, but foreigners also love Taiwan. Today, LeLe Farley is here because of this election.”

And backstage after his speech, Lai shares a private moment with Farley and asks, “I just gave you a cue from the stage, did you hear it?”