Cold air mass to arrive in north Taiwan midweek

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air mass will arrive in northern Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 10) sending temperatures in flat areas below 10 C by Thursday (Jan. 11).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Monday morning (Jan. 8) there were scattered showers in the east, while Miaoli and Hsinchu experienced "radiative cooling." The lowest temperatures recorded in flat areas were 8.7 C in Miaoli County's Sanwan Township and 9.4 C in Hsinchu County's Emei Township.

Wu said the northeastern monsoon will weaken on Monday and the west will see partly cloudy skies, while the east will have a chance of localized showers. Monday temperatures will range from 15 to 22 C in the north, 11 to 26 C in central Taiwan, 12 to 28 C in the south, and 14 to 25 C in the east.

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), Wu said mid-level clouds would move in with brief rains in the northeast, east, and mountainous areas of central Taiwan. Wu predicted a chance of sporadic snow in mountains over 3,000 m.

Tuesday's temperatures in the north will drop slightly and remain relatively cool, while central and southern Taiwan will see "comfortable" daytime temperatures and cool conditions in the morning and evening.

A cold air mass on Wednesday will push moisture southward, bringing brief localized rain in the north and east. In the afternoon, conditions will become drier and northern Taiwan will get colder.

On Thursday morning and evening and Friday (Jan. 12) morning, the low temperature in some flat areas is expected to drop below 10 C.

Wu said it will be sunny everywhere on Friday and election day (Saturday, Jan. 13). Daytime temperatures will rise over this period, with comfortable conditions in the north and "mildly warm" weather in the south.

On Sunday (Jan. 14), the weather will be clear and stable across various regions. Temperatures will continue to rise, with a chance of brief, localized rain in the east.