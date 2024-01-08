Taiwanese man gets Ko Wen-je's face shaved on back of head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video of a man getting Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate and Chair Ko Wen-je's (柯文哲) photo shaved on the back of his head has gone viral.

On Saturday (Jan. 6), Allen Chen, a hairstylist in Changhua City who goes by the handle XB Hair Allen, posted a Facebook video and photos of the haircut. It not only has an image of Ko complete with quaffed hair, glasses, and suit and tie, but it also includes the No.1 on both sides representing Ko's candidate number on the ballot.

Chen started by clarifying that he is not a fan of Ko, but "is a fan of money." According to Chen, the man was planning to go to a Ko rally in Taichung that evening and had made a reservation for a "special look" for the occasion.

The hairstylist remarked, "Young people are passionate." Emphasizing that he favors no party, Chen also uploaded the footage to Baofei Commune No. 1, where it gained 3,100 likes, 281 comments, and 186 shares.

However, according to regulations, polling stations cannot display flags, signs, and other promotional items related to candidates and the same rules apply to individuals. Hsu Chiung-wen (許瓊文), an official from the Changhua County Election Commission, told TVBS, "People are not allowed to vote if they have images of candidates shaved on the back of their heads and are not allowed to engage in campaign activities on election day."

Hsu said that people who have brightly colored hairstyles vividly supporting their favored candidate must wear a hat that covers up their political preferences.



(Facebook, XB Hair Allen photo)



(Facebook, XB Hair Allen photo)



(Facebook, XB Hair Allen photo)



(Facebook, XB Hair Allen photo)