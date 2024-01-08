Taiwan's diplomatic isolation is not as dire as it may seem

Taiwan is an amazing country.

In 47 years, from 1949 to 1996—when Taiwan held its 1st free and fair elections—the country transformed itself from a dictatorship into a democracy and moved from poverty to prosperity. Taiwan is a success story.

It is a model of national transformation, and a modern miracle because it has achieved so much with virtually no natural resources other than the Taiwanese people, their skills, their hard work, and their determination, even while under the ongoing threat from the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Since 1971, when the United Nations put the PRC in the seat occupied by Taiwan, Taipei has struggled to claim its deserved place at the international table because the PRC blocked the way. Nonetheless, Taiwan prospered, making continuing economic and political progress even as an increasing number of diplomatic partners switched formal recognition from Taiwan to the PRC.

Taiwan rates high globally

International rankings reflect Taiwan’s progress. In 2023, Freedom House in the U.S. ranked Taiwan 7th best in political rights and civil liberties among 210 of the world’s countries and territories and ranked Taiwan 4th in Asia and Oceania. In 2023, the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit released its 2022 Democratic Index findings in which Taiwan was rated 1st in Asia and 10th globally among 167 countries and territories, while the U.S. Heritage Foundation in its 2023 Index of Economic Freedom ranked Taiwan as 4th among 176 economies.

Taiwan is of course the world leader in semiconductors, without which the world we now know would not exist. Taiwan makes 65% of the world’s semiconductors and almost 90% of the advanced chips. That is only one reason why in 2023 Taiwan had the 21st highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the world and the 20th highest GDP in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms. Taiwan also ranked 30th in the world in GDP per capita and 12th in the world in per capita GDP in PPP terms.

Taiwan makes people happy

It is no wonder therefore that in the 2023 World Happiness Report, Taiwan ranked as the 27th happiest country in the world and the 2nd happiest in East Asia in surveys conducted in 137 countries and territories based on average evaluations of six factors—social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption.

In 2023, InterNations organization’s surveys again ranked Taiwan among the top 10 countries in the world for expatriates—this time in 5th place. Taiwan ranked in 3rd place in 2022 and 1st in 2021. The top reasons for the high rankings have included affordable and accessible healthcare, safety, ease of “settling in,” and making expats feel welcome.

My decision to stay in Taiwan after my three years (2009-12) as the Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is evidence of my deep respect for and appreciation of Taiwan. If you add in my 10 months studying Mandarin at AIT on Yangmingshan in 1986-87, as of this coming summer I will have spent 16 years of my life in Taiwan, where I have also taught classes in four national universities since 2013.

What's in a name?

When I arrived at AIT, I had already been a U.S. diplomat for 31 years, some 16 of which I had spent in U.S. Embassies in other countries. I can assure you that while we call our U.S. representative organization in Taipei an “Institute,” we functioned like any U.S. Embassy.

We had U.S. officers and Taiwanese staff whose work involved political, economic, consular, and public affairs, among other issues, and we reported to and received instructions from Washington. Every foreign representative office I knew in Taiwan operated similarly, as did Taiwan’s representative offices in the United States.

Demonstrating how serious the U.S. government is about its relationship with Taiwan, we opened on May 9, 2019, a new AIT complex that took nine years to build, for US$255 million. AIT’s Taipei Office with a total initial staff of over 450 people undertakes a wide range of activities representing U.S. interests.

Although Taiwan is relatively small in area, the U.S. also has an AIT office in Kaohsiung, another demonstration of the importance attached to Taiwan. While I was at AIT, we moved the Kaohsiung office to a floor in the beautiful new China Steel Corporation headquarters building.

In March 2022, I read that AIT’s office building in Taipei was already too small for a growing staff, and I heard it might grow to some 650 personnel, proving that if you build, they will come. I have also seen media reports that AIT was seeking more land for a planned expansion.

AIT said the office expansion demonstrated the U.S. “rock-solid commitment to Taiwan.” Taiwanese living near the compound objected, however, to AIT acquiring more land and accused the central government of prioritizing U.S. wishes over the needs of residents in the neighborhood.

The point is the United States has always had a significant and growing presence in Taiwan even though we no longer enjoy formal diplomatic relations, a situation I have always regretted.

Foreign offices in Taiwan

The United States is not the only country with representative offices in Taiwan. Currently, of the 192 U.N. member states, the 12 countries with which Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations all have embassies in Taiwan and the Holy See also has a mission here as well. Moreover, and even more importantly, as Wikipedia's entry for “diplomatic missions in Taiwan” tells us, 51 countries and the European Union have representative or trade offices in Taiwan.

In addition, Taiwan maintains unofficial relations with 59 U.N. member states and one self-declared state, Somaliland. Taiwan also has the 31st largest diplomatic network in the world and as of March 2023, maintained 111 offices overseas. Taiwan’s importance and achievements attract the interest and attention of many countries.

So, how diplomatically isolated is Taiwan?

I have been asked to talk about how Taiwan can “best break out of diplomatic isolation.” This is not a new question.

Thirty-one years ago, in 1992, Professor John F. Copper raised the issue in an essay in The Journal of East Asian Affairs titled “Taiwan's Diplomatic Isolation: How Serious a Problem?” He tentatively concluded that “Taiwan has not been diplomatically isolated in the past, and is not so now.”

Copper argued you needed to consider that Taiwan “has clearly not been in a position where it found the nations of the world rallied against it, nor has it had difficulty in trade and cultural relations, nor sending its people to other parts of the world.” Indeed, as of December 2023, Taiwan passport holders had free access to 109 countries, 40 countries issued Taiwanese passport holders eVisas, and another 29 countries issued visas upon arrival. The only country that did not allow entry to Taiwanese passport holders was Georgia.

What do the Taiwanese think?

What the issue of “diplomatic isolation” often means, however, is the need to move toward independence and receive recognition as a sovereign state. In an ideal world, of course—absent PRC threats—Taiwan's independence would be everyone’s goal, Taiwanese and foreigners alike. But the pursuit of formal recognition as an independent state is something that makes Taiwan’s leaders, its people, and the U.S. Government uneasy.

President Tsai (蔡英文) has repeatedly said that Taiwan is already an independent state, making any formal declaration unnecessary. The DPP candidate for the Presidency Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has also said, “Taiwan holds regular elections for our president, vice president, legislators, officials, mayors, and local government leaders, and they serve the people, so I think this shows that it is a fact that Taiwan is a sovereign country. This is a fact. This is the truth.” Lai has also noted that regular polling shows that most Taiwanese people view Taiwan as already independent.

In fact, according to the National Chengchi University Election Study Center, which has decades of experience polling the people of Taiwan about their core political attitudes, as of June 2023, “Only 5.8% wanted their government to immediately pursue either complete independence from the PRC or reunification with the mainland.” In contrast,

“Nearly 29% of respondents wanted to maintain the status quo for now before deciding on future status later on.”

“More than 28% wanted to maintain the status quo indefinitely.”

“Over 25% wanted to maintain the status quo for now before eventually moving toward independence.”

“Only 6% wanted to maintain the status quo for now, and then move toward unification in the future.”

Another poll released on Nov. 27, 2023, by the World United Formosans for Independence and the Taiwan National Security Association, showed public support for maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait has been growing over the past three years. Asked about their view on Taiwanese independence or unification with China, 44.3% of Taiwanese respondents supported “forever maintaining the status quo,” up from 42% in 2022 and 40.8% in 2021.

Only 3.8% of respondents supported “independence as soon as possible,” while 0.7% supported “unification as soon as possible.” The trend suggests that the Taiwanese have become “more conservative” amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait and around the world, as a researcher at the association observed.

The terrible fact is that, as the PRC defense ministry has warned, “Taiwan independence means war." No one wants to test that warning.

THE U.S. POSITION

U.S. support for Taiwan and the defense of Taiwan have never been stronger. Nonetheless, the official U.S. position is that it “does not support de jure Taiwan independence.” This position, however, does not exclude U.S. de facto recognition of Taiwan’s independence.

Aside from recognition, Taiwan possesses other major attributes of statehood: a defined territory, a strong civil government and society, a vibrant democracy, military forces, and diplomatic relationships (whether formal or otherwise) with other countries. Indeed, U.S. economic, military, cultural, and other ties to Taiwan mean the U.S. effectively treats Taiwan as an independent country.

The U.S. also “supports Taiwan's membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement for membership. In addition, the U.S. supports appropriate opportunities for Taiwan's voice to be heard in organizations where its membership is not possible.” The U.S. also continues to encourage Taiwan’s meaningful participation in such organizations.

This is a pragmatic policy, but it is certainly not ideal.

Taiwan belongs to international and regional organizations

Nonetheless, as the Taiwan government website states: “Taiwan has full membership in 40 intergovernmental organizations (IGOs) and their subsidiary bodies, including the World Trade Organization, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. It also enjoys observer or other statuses in 25 IGOs and their subsidiary bodies, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, three committees of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Central American Integration System. In light of Taiwan’s robust capital market and pivotal position in Asia, the Central American Bank of Economic Integration opened an office in Taiwan on July 6, 2021, making it the first new branch to be opened outside of Central America.”

Where should Taiwan focus?

I was once director of U.N. Political Affairs in the Department of State focused on Security Council issues, and I know the Security Council action was often blocked by the veto powers of Russia, the PRC, or both, and the General Assembly similarly rarely made a difference. The biggest challenge for Taiwan, as the Taiwan government website points out, is to obtain “meaningful participation in intergovernmental organizations and mechanisms such as the World Health Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, and International Criminal Police Organization.”

Despite the strong support of the U.S. and other like-minded countries, the PRC continues to block even Taiwan’s participation as an observer in such international organizations. This is unfortunate for all member countries because Taiwan has so much to contribute. If there is one area where Taiwan should focus on building on the support of the U.S. and others, it is to cultivate even broader support among member countries for Taiwan’s inclusion.

The United States should also consider altering its policy by silently dropping its “statehood” requirement for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. This requirement was first publicly expressed by President Clinton in a meeting with Chinese students discussing his 1998 meetings with President Jiang Zemin (江澤民) in the PRC. It was an unnecessary gift to the PRC that should never have been given. We should ignore it.