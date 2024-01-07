Taiwan opposition party sues DPP for attack ad on copyright grounds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) responded to a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attack ad with legal action on Friday (Jan. 5) because it said likenesses of its candidates were used without permission.

The DPP launched a campaign ad that featured likenesses of KMT candidates on the same day, including the KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). The ad featured depictions of Hou, his running mate Jaw Shaw-kong, and other major figures in the KMT standing alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), with some holding Chinese flags.

After the ad was released, Hou’s campaign office said that using the depictions of the KMT candidates was an infringement of copyright, and that the images were taken from KMT videos and reedited without permission, per FTNN. Hou’s office said the advertisement should not be aired, and that the DPP would face legal action if it failed to take down the ad.

Representatives of Hou’s campaign subsequently filed a lawsuit claiming copyright infringement against the DPP and its presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Taipei District Prosecutors office on Friday afternoon.

The DPP said that the KMT’s action was an attempt to suppress free speech. The DPP subsequently removed the images of the KMT figures from the campaign materials, replacing them with a notice that said “this image has been suppressed by the KMT.”

On Sunday, a KMT spokesperson said that simply covering up the depictions was not sufficient, and dismissed the DPP’s claim that the party sought to suppress political speech, per CNA.