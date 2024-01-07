Alexa
Photo of the Day: Politicians on final weekend of campaigning

Cold weather does not dampen voter turnout and enthusiasm in Taiwan

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/07 17:51
Campaign fever grips Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the final weekend of campaigning, candidates from Taiwan's three major political parties traveled the country, ahead of the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 13).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) appeared with fellow "cat warrior" Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei 7th District legislative candidate Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) on Sunday (Jan. 7).

President Tsai campaigned for Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) in Taipei. (CNA photo)

DPP Kaohsiung City 6th District legislative candidate Huang Jie (黃捷) and her sister formed a heart while in a motorcade driving through the city streets.

DPP legislative candidate Huang Jie (left) enlists sister (right) to campaign. (CNA photo)
DPP legislative candidate Huang Jie (left) enlists sister (right) to campaign. (CNA photo)

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) accompanied KMT Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲), who is seeking re-election in Taoyuan.

Hou Yu-ih accompanies Wan Mei-ling in Taoyuan. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese voters worry about 'forced unification' with China: Report
DPP campaign ad goes viral but draws plagiarism claim in Taiwan
Former premier suggests new Taiwan president should issue NFT
Security strengthened for Taiwan presidential candidates after kiss
Final Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Jan 2
