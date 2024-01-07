Photo of the Day: Politicians on final weekend of campaigning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the final weekend of campaigning, candidates from Taiwan's three major political parties traveled the country, ahead of the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 13).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) appeared with fellow "cat warrior" Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei 7th District legislative candidate Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) on Sunday (Jan. 7).

President Tsai campaigned for Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) in Taipei. (CNA photo)

DPP Kaohsiung City 6th District legislative candidate Huang Jie (黃捷) and her sister formed a heart while in a motorcade driving through the city streets.



DPP legislative candidate Huang Jie (left) enlists sister (right) to campaign. (CNA photo)

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) accompanied KMT Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲), who is seeking re-election in Taoyuan.

Hou Yu-ih accompanies Wan Mei-ling in Taoyuan. (CNA photo)