Taiwan NGO dispatches medical team to Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa

4-member medical team to assist Japanese NGO in providing medical treatment

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/07 17:41
Medical team members arrive in Ishikawa Prefecture, Jan. 6. (TDADMT photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team of emergency medical responders representing a Taiwanese NGO arrived in Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture to assist with the region’s recovery effort following the devastating earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

The team of four was dispatched by the Taiwan Development Association for Disaster Medical Teams (TDADMT) and arrived in Suzu City on Japan’s east coast on Saturday (Jan. 6). The team will work under the direction of Japan's civil Airborne Rescue & Relief Operations With Search (ARROWS) to assist residents in need of immediate medical treatment, reported CNA.

Ishikawa Prefecture was struck by a 7.6 magnitude quake on Jan. 1, with over 120 people reported dead, and over 30,000 displaced from their homes and seeking aid. As of Sunday (Jan. 7), around 200 people were still missing.

While the Japanese government has not officially requested foreign aid, many private organizations from civil society are eager to assist with the recovery effort. The Taiwanese government expressed its condolences and donated 60 million yen (US$415,000) in relief funds, while making it clear that Taiwan is ready to help.
Ishikawa
earthquake
TDADMT
ARROWS

