Teenagers set police vehicle on fire in central Taiwan

Suspect involved in fraud investigation reportedly sought retaliation against police in Taichung

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/07 16:53
An unmarked police van in Taichung was set on fire early Sunday morning, Jan. 7. 

An unmarked police van in Taichung was set on fire early Sunday morning, Jan. 7.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A police vehicle in Taichung was set on fire around 5 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 7), allegedly by a young man being investigated for fraud by the department.

The vehicle was an unmarked van used by detectives of Taichung Police Department’s Third Precinct. It was parked on the street near the precinct office, and was targeted by a group of disgruntled teenagers, who ignited a PET bottle that had been filled with gasoline and placed under the vehicle, reported UDN.

The fire was extinguished with a nearby fire extinguisher. Police used CCTV footage from nearby cameras to look for those responsible.

UDN reported that three people were arrested, including two people who were filmed approaching the vehicle, with one placing the gasoline under the van and igniting it. A third individual suspected of instigating the act of arson was also arrested.

The person suspected of organizing the crime is a 17-year-old surnamed Chang (張), who is under investigation by the department in a fraud case. The act was likely carried out by Chang and his friends in an act of retaliation against the police officers handling his case, per UDN.

The two others arrested include a 19-year-old surnamed Chu (朱) and a 17-year-old surnamed Sun (孫). All three have been charged with endangering the public, and the cases of Chang and Sun will be handled under the Juvenile Justice Act.
Taichung
Gang activity
arson
Taichung Police Department

