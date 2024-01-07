CNN lists Tainan in 'best places to visit' list in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City made it onto a list of 24 places in CNN’s “Where to go in 2024: The best places to visit,” published on Jan. 2.

Tainan was the only Taiwanese city to make the list. It was praised for being the “street food capital of Taiwan,” offering local specialties such as beef soup and oyster omelets.

CNN also mentioned “otherworldly natural landscapes” in Tainan such as the Tsao Shan Moon World (草山月世界) and “scenic sunsets over salt farms." It praised the local culture in Tainan, such as the number of “colorful temples" and “cool new museums.”

The Tainan City Government issued a press release following its inclusion in the CNN list. It was noted that Tainan City had also been listed on "The Cool List 2024, the 30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024” by National Geographic.

According to National Geographic Traveler, “the city’s quadricentennial puts its intriguing heritage under the spotlight and offers a fresh reason to visit.” It added that “prawn-rich danzai noodle soup” and “coffin bread” are major draws, along with unforgettable events like the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival.

CNN and National Geographic are bringing attention to Tainan’s 400th anniversary in 2024. The city has benefited from a surge in domestic and international tourism over the past two years. It had the highest hotel occupancy rate in Taiwan, even surpassing Taipei.

In a press release, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said a special mention by CNN as a “place worth visiting in 2024” is tremendous for the municipal government and the citizens of Tainan. He said he hopes that more visitors can experience the city’s delicious food, rich cultural history, and stunning natural beauty.

Huang said that the government is committed to creating a tourism-friendly environment for international travelers. He hopes that everyone visiting Tainan will be met with a friendly reception and the warm hospitality of local people.