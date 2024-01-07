Hsinchu firefighters send off fallen Taiwanese firefighter with hero's salute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hsinchu City Fire Bureau organized a hero’s salute and farewell ceremony on Sunday morning (Jan. 7) for a fellow firefighter who died on the job in December.

The 29-year-old captain, You Shang-hua (游尚樺), died of smoke inhalation on Dec. 28, while helping to rescue four people from a burning building in Hsinchu’s Hukou Township. After his funeral ceremony on Jan. 4, You’s ashes were transported from Hsinchu to his hometown of Kaohsiung, where they will be interred at the Cijin mausoleum, reported UDN.

As You’s ashes were escorted out of Hsinchu, his colleagues in the fire department lined up to provide a hero’s salute and farewell for the fallen firefighter. Department chief Chen Chung-chen (陳中振) led the ceremony, which included sounding the bureau’s fire alarm in honor of You.

During You’s memorial service, thousands of firefighters from Taiwan came to pay their respects to You. The service was attended by the Minister of the Interior Lin You-chang (林右昌) and National Fire Agency Director Hsiao Huan-chang (蕭煥章), reported UDN.

For his service and sacrifice, You was honored with a Presidential Commendation, a Medal for Distinguished Service from the Ministry of Interior, a Medal of Honor from the National Fire Agency, and a medal certifying exemplary service from the Executive Yuan. You also received a posthumous promotion by the Hsinchu Fire Bureau.

Investigators found that the fire that claimed You's life was caused by tenants smoking in the living room on the second floor of the structure, which caused a sofa to ignite. The four migrant workers who were living in the building immediately fled the scene after being assisted to safety by You and his colleagues.

UDN reported that one of the four men was found and interrogated by authorities. He provided an account of activity in the building before the fire started. The other three men remain at large and are being sought by law enforcement agencies.