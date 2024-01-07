Late night factory fire in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A factory fire broke out in Taichung City’s Wuqi District on Saturday evening (Jan. 6), with plumes of smoke frightening nearby residents.

The Taichung City Fire Department received a report at 11:35 p.m. about a fire at a factory located on Lingang Road Section 3. Seventeen fire trucks, 41 firefighters, and nine volunteers arrived on the scene, per UDN.

Firefighters respond to late night factory blaze. (Taichung Fire Department photo)

The factory was a one-story sheet building. The fire inside was extinguished around midnight, and there were no casualties.

Firefighters said 200 square meters were burned, igniting clothing, washing machines, a delivery truck, and other items.



No one injured in factory fire. (Taichung Fire Department photo)