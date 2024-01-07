Alexa
Late night factory fire in central Taiwan

Factory fire in Taichung’s Wuqi District frightens residents

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/07 11:56
Firefighters respond to late-night factory fire. (Taichung Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A factory fire broke out in Taichung City’s Wuqi District on Saturday evening (Jan. 6), with plumes of smoke frightening nearby residents.

The Taichung City Fire Department received a report at 11:35 p.m. about a fire at a factory located on Lingang Road Section 3. Seventeen fire trucks, 41 firefighters, and nine volunteers arrived on the scene, per UDN.

The factory was a one-story sheet building. The fire inside was extinguished around midnight, and there were no casualties.

Firefighters said 200 square meters were burned, igniting clothing, washing machines, a delivery truck, and other items.

No one injured in factory fire. (Taichung Fire Department photo)
