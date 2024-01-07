Alexa
Temperatures dip below 10 C in central Taiwan

Continental cold air mass leads to rain, cold weather

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/07 11:03
Cold temperatures dip below 10 C. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures dipped below 10 C in Miaoli and Nantou counties on Sunday morning (Jan. 7), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said the lowest temperature in Taiwan on Sunday was reported in Miaoli County’s Sanwan Township at 9.4 C. It was similarly cold in Nantou County’s Zhongliao Township at 10.1 C, Taichung City’s Wufeng District at 11.5 C, and Taipei City's Beitou District at 14.2 C.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the cold, wet weather will continue through the week due to the impact of two continental cold air masses. Wu expected increased cloud cover leading to intermittent rainfall in areas such as the north coast and the greater Taipei and Taoyuan areas, per Storm Media.

According to Wu, daytime temperatures at the start of the week will drop to around 14-20 C in the north, 11-25 C in central areas, 14-27 C in the south, and 15-25 C in the east. By Wednesday (Jan. 10), a continental cold air mass will move southward, with brief, localized rain in northern and eastern Taiwan.

By Friday (Jan. 12), temperatures will rise, leading to warmth in the south, though temperatures will vary greatly between day and night. On election day, Saturday (Jan. 13), Wu said temperatures will be warm but cool at night.
