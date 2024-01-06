Taiwan YouTuber draws criticism over buying property in Thailand

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese YouTuber Alisasa (愛莉莎莎) recently shared the good news that her dream of buying a house has come true in Thailand — but there has been criticism of the purchase online.

Alisasa said in a video that she is a fan of Thailand and recently purchased a flat in downtown Bangkok. She called it "high-value" as it is priced at one-fifth the cost of a similar property in Taiwan.

"I really hope housing justice can be achieved in Taiwan one day," she lamented in a social media post.

However, a popular Facebook page featuring Thailand travel and shopping tips on Friday (Jan. 5) showed its disapproval of the YouTuber's comments, saying she is causing house prices to rise, just like any other foreign property speculator. He said Alisasa's three-bedroom apartment priced at between NT$5 (US$160,000) and NT$8 million was not affordable for many local families whose household income is less than NT$60,000.

The page, Heart of BKK, added that rents are also high in downtown Bangkok, forcing families to either move out to the suburbs or live in small subdivided flats.

"Isn't it just another housing injustice that people like you complain about but have created," the post read.