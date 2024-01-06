Alexa
Taiwan prepares Q&A booklet about election malpractices

Prosecutors target fake news, foreign interference, election gambling

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/06 17:42
Crowds at an election rally in Tainan City Friday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fake news, foreign interference, and gambling on the election outcome are the three main subjects of discussion between the nation’s top law enforcement officials, reports said Saturday (Jan. 6).

Just a week before the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections, concern about interference by China has occupied the minds of many politicians and officials. Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) held a video conference meeting Friday (Jan. 5) with the heads of the Supreme Prosecutors Office, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office, and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB), per CNA.

The aim was to draw up a handbook with standard operating procedures for handling issues involving election interference, the Supreme Prosecutors Office said. The booklet, with 16 questions and answers, would be provided to local law enforcement and organizations for reference and allow them to spread the word about election law violations.

The MJIB and the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) are in charge of handling allegations about fake news, fake opinion polls, and deepfake images and sound recordings. They need to issue corrections, take down fake items, and locate the people behind the practices within the shortest possible time, prosecutors said.

The biggest problem is gambling on the election, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office. Law enforcement could fight the practice by confiscating gambling profits, but also by using taxation laws, the office said.
