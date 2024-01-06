Taiwan's weekend weather outlook is fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just 10% cloud covered most of the nation on Saturday (Jan. 6) making it sunny and relatively mild, but this will all change in the week ahead as two cold air fronts converge on Taiwan.

This should mean changeable weather in the north but remain fairly sunny down south, followed by cloudy weather everywhere midweek. There is brighter weather to look forward to as the next weekend approaches.

The first wave of cold air arrives Sunday (Jan. 7), with the second predicted to make its way by Wednesday (Jan. 10), according to the Meteorological Application and Development Foundation (MADF).

This will initially bring rain to the north coast and falling temperatures. Around Monday or Tuesday the "northeast monsoon" will weaken and the mercury is expected to rise again.

There will likely be showers in the north, east, and central mountainous areas. Meanwhile, the likelihood of snow on mountains above 3,000 meters will increase.