Taiwan condemns 'safety threat' of Chinese balloons

Taiwan's Defense Ministry on Saturday condemned Beijing for sending balloons toward the self-governing island.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory. In recent years, it has increasingly conducted military drills around the island.

What did the statement say?

In December, the Defense Ministry in Taipei began reporting the appearance of Chinese balloons around Taiwan.

"Based on their recent drift path, (the balloons) have posed a serious threat to the safety of many international aviation routes," the ministry said on Saturday, accusing China of having a "disregard for aviation safety."

"(The) main purpose of the recent detection of balloons is 'grey zone' harassment in an attempt to use cognitive warfare to affect the morale of our people," it said.

"We call for an immediate end to this practice to ensure flight safety in the region," the ministry said.

The ministry released an illustration showing two Chinese balloons it said had crossed the median line between China and Taiwan on Friday. One of the balloons was directly over the island, it said.

Statement comes ahead of presidential election

Taiwan is set to hold presidential elections next week, which could determine the course of Taipei's relations with Beijing.

Tensions have increased since the election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, with Beijing accusing her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of "separatist activities."

Earlier this year, Tsai, who will soon be stepping down, said that "war is not an option."

Meanwhile, Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) warned that Taipei was facing a choice between "peace and war" and pledged to preserve regional stability.

Vice President William Lai of the DPP will be running in the presidential election against Hou.

sdi/jsi (AFP, Reuters)