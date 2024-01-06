Alexa
Thai worker falls to death in Port of Taipei harbor accident

31-year-old man fell onto floating cement terminal following a collision with a fishing boat

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/06 15:36
The file photo shows an aerial view of the Port of Taipei. 

The file photo shows an aerial view of the Port of Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Thai worker at the Port of Taipei in New Taipei City fell to his death after being indirectly hit by a fishing boat at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 6).

The 31-year-old man was standing on a platform connected to a new jetty for workers to carry out construction when a fishing boat sailed into port. The boat collided with the platform where he was standing and the unnamed Thai worker fell onto a floating cement terminal.

He was pronounced dead after emergency personnel arrived. The man reportedly had a severe lacerated injury to his neck.

Port of Taipei is the first international port in New Taipei City. It was completed in 1998 and has undergone multiple expansions since then. The jetty extension connects a planned liquefied natural gas fueling station outside the port.
Port of Taipei
Taipei Harbor
construction accident
Thailand
migrant workers
construction safety

