Taiwan's nightmare begins: 'Conjuring' exhibition opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A horror film-inspired immersive exhibition that promises hair-raising encounters with iconic characters like Annabelle and VALAK is taking place at Huashan1914 Creative Park from Saturday (Jan 6).

Introduced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), Sunny Side Up Entertainment, and Golden Deer Jr Entertainment, a spine-tingling adventure titled "The Conjuring Universe Tour" will run from Jan. 6 to April 7 in Taipei.

Spanning Halls 2A and 2B, the exhibition turns audiences into paranormal investigators across 16 chilling zones, where light and sound effects, coupled with cast improvisation, blur the lines between reality and cinematic fright.

Inspired by "The Conjuring Universe" – a chilling franchise encompassing "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," and "The Nun" – the exhibition evokes memorable moments from these films. Visitors will encounter not only classic indoor scenes like the cursed Perron mansion and the Warrens' artifact room but also outdoor experiences like the rituals of Carta Monastery from "The Nun."

WBDGTE has a track record of bringing beloved fictional worlds to life, from theme park iterations of the "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" to a "Friends" experience and a "Game of Thrones" set visit. Tickets for this pulse-pounding adventure "The Conjuring Universe Tour" are available for purchase online or with Culture Points.

The immersive exhibition is set to run until April. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)