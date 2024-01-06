Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Rail pork rib bento finds fans in Japan

Taiwan Railway Corporation sells 600 boxes in 2 hours at food fair

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/06 15:19
600 Taiwan Rail bento boxes sold out in two hours at a food fair in Japan Saturday. (CNA, TRC photo)

600 Taiwan Rail bento boxes sold out in two hours at a food fair in Japan Saturday. (CNA, TRC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway Corporation, Ltd. (TRC) saw its daily quota of 600 classic deep-fried pork rib lunchboxes sell out during its first half day at an event in Japan, reports said Saturday (Jan. 6).

The company saw the Jan. 6-22 food fair as a unique opportunity to promote its bento business overseas, the Liberty Times reported. Each box also contained seasonal vegetables and an egg, and was on sale for 3,200 yen (NT$685, US$22.12).

The boxes are made of metal and sold inside a blue cloth bag with the company logo. After they went on sale for the first time at 10 a.m. Saturday, within two hours, all 600 boxes available for the day had been snapped up, TRC said.

The Tourism Administration used the opportunity to promote rail travel, enticing Japanese visitors to the fair with pictures of sights, events, and food from Taiwan. The bento was developed in cooperation with Japanese bento producer Awajiya (淡路屋), which adapted the look and taste of the food to suit local tastes, per CNA.
bento
bento box
lunchbox
Taiwan Railway Bento
Taiwan Railway Corporation
TRC
Taiwan-Japan
pork ribs
Tourism Administration
Awajiya

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan holds off on Taiwan assistance following deadly quake
Japan holds off on Taiwan assistance following deadly quake
2024/01/04 16:34
Taiwan donates 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims
Taiwan donates 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims
2024/01/04 14:40
Taiwan plans tourism service centers in India, Indonesia
Taiwan plans tourism service centers in India, Indonesia
2024/01/03 20:34
Taiwan Railways begins 2024 with transition to state-owned enterprise
Taiwan Railways begins 2024 with transition to state-owned enterprise
2024/01/01 14:52
Taiwan Railway to launch sleeping cars
Taiwan Railway to launch sleeping cars
2024/01/01 14:31