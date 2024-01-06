Taiwan Rail pork rib bento finds fans in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway Corporation, Ltd. (TRC) saw its daily quota of 600 classic deep-fried pork rib lunchboxes sell out during its first half day at an event in Japan, reports said Saturday (Jan. 6).

The company saw the Jan. 6-22 food fair as a unique opportunity to promote its bento business overseas, the Liberty Times reported. Each box also contained seasonal vegetables and an egg, and was on sale for 3,200 yen (NT$685, US$22.12).

The boxes are made of metal and sold inside a blue cloth bag with the company logo. After they went on sale for the first time at 10 a.m. Saturday, within two hours, all 600 boxes available for the day had been snapped up, TRC said.

The Tourism Administration used the opportunity to promote rail travel, enticing Japanese visitors to the fair with pictures of sights, events, and food from Taiwan. The bento was developed in cooperation with Japanese bento producer Awajiya (淡路屋), which adapted the look and taste of the food to suit local tastes, per CNA.