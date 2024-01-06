Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan funds cooperation with overseas high schools

National Taiwan Normal University manages teacher training program to promote cross-border high school projects

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/06 14:03
NTNU organizes international courses to help high school teachers manage cross-border cooperation. (CNA, MOE photo)

NTNU organizes international courses to help high school teachers manage cross-border cooperation. (CNA, MOE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) subsidized 130 senior high schools to share classes online with schools outside Taiwan during the 2023 academic year, reports said Saturday (Jan. 6).

The campaign resulted in a better understanding of other cultures and an improvement of student interest in learning English. Since its start in 2021, the program has helped schools 357 times, per CNA.

The MOE entrusted National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) with organizing workshops to train teachers and manage the program. The college invited teachers from Moreton Bay College in Australia and Fairmont High School in the United States to discuss cooperation between schools and the design of international class programs.

Participants in the workshops will be able to draw on new international and multicultural teaching materials, the MOE said. In addition, schools in Taiwan are expected to deepen cooperation with overseas institutions by signing memorandums of understanding and sister school agreements.
education
international school cooperation
English as second language
Ministry of Education
National Taiwan Normal University
NTNU

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan university hopes to recruit white-collar workers from Indonesia
Taiwan university hopes to recruit white-collar workers from Indonesia
2023/12/15 19:38
Miss Taiwan 2023 is crowned
Miss Taiwan 2023 is crowned
2023/12/11 17:44
Taiwan high school students rank 3rd globally in math
Taiwan high school students rank 3rd globally in math
2023/12/06 10:54
International forum promotes translations of Taiwanese literature
International forum promotes translations of Taiwanese literature
2023/12/03 12:58
Young woman dies in paragliding accident in east Taiwan
Young woman dies in paragliding accident in east Taiwan
2023/11/19 17:31