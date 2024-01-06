Taiwan funds cooperation with overseas high schools

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) subsidized 130 senior high schools to share classes online with schools outside Taiwan during the 2023 academic year, reports said Saturday (Jan. 6).

The campaign resulted in a better understanding of other cultures and an improvement of student interest in learning English. Since its start in 2021, the program has helped schools 357 times, per CNA.

The MOE entrusted National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) with organizing workshops to train teachers and manage the program. The college invited teachers from Moreton Bay College in Australia and Fairmont High School in the United States to discuss cooperation between schools and the design of international class programs.

Participants in the workshops will be able to draw on new international and multicultural teaching materials, the MOE said. In addition, schools in Taiwan are expected to deepen cooperation with overseas institutions by signing memorandums of understanding and sister school agreements.