Taiwan's presidential candidate denies ties with CCP after legislative candidate arrested for alleged Beijing sponsorship

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Following the detainment of an independent legislative candidate over alleged China funding, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate and chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has denied any knowledge of alleged infiltration.

Ma Chih-wei (馬治薇), the independent candidate running for the Legislative Yuan in Taoyuan and a former spokesperson for the TPP's Taoyuan office, has been detained for allegedly accepting campaign funds from China. The ties between Ma and Ko have been in the spotlight since Friday (Jan. 5).

When asked by reporters the next day at a campaign event in Taichung, Ko said the party's central committee last year decided not to nominate Ma to run for the legislative seat on behalf of the party. He cited her close relations with China after an internal investigation as a reason.

"I respect the decision collectively made by the central committee members, but the overlap of Ma and my campaign activities in Taoyuan is inevitable," said Ko. He was referring to photographs released by Ma's campaign office on Jan. 3 in which Ko cheerfully stood next to Ma with Ma's thumbs up.

When asked whether he was worried about being perceived as pro-Beijing, Ko said it was impossible to say "no" when a supporter wants to pose with him.

Later that day, the TPP issued a statement that it had stripped Ma's membership from Saturday (Jan 6). It added Ma has been running her campaign as an independant since the party decided not to nominate her to run for legislative office.