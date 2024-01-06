Alexa
KMT presidential candidate plans Indo-Pacific office to improve Taiwan-Japan ties

Hou Yu-ih vows to make Taiwan a partner committed to an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, and sustainable

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/06 11:47
Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih was calling for support on a truck on Friday (Jan. 5) in New Taipei City. 

Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih was calling for support on a truck on Friday (Jan. 5) in New Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said on Saturday (Jan. 6) that an office responsible for strengthening relations with Indo-Pacific countries will be set up if he is elected.

Hou brought up the plan when asked by Japanese reporters about what he would do to improve the relationship between Taiwan and Japan at a campaign event in New Taipei City.

"An Indo-Pacific Vision Office will be established in the future to reinforce relations between Taiwan and Japan, particularly exchanges in the fields of economy, trade, and technology," he said.

He vowed to maintain stable cross-strait relations to give Japan peace of mind. This would make Taiwan a stabilizing force and a partner committed to an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, and sustainable, he added.

Hou later criticized the ruling Democratic Progressive Party for describing him as taking the side of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), reiterating his support for cross-strait peace that would lead to economic prosperity and youth employment.
