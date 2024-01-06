Alexa
Japan earthquake estimated to cost insurers $6.4 bln - report

The death toll from the disaster is nearing 100

By REUTERS
2024/01/06 09:01
Smoke rises as firefighters put out fire on the burnt-down Asaichi-dori street, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Jap...

Insured losses from the devastating earthquake in Japan could reach $6.4 billion, according to an estimate from U.S.-based catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Co (KCC).

Losses from residential properties account for more than two thirds of the total, according to KCC, as most commercial and industrial buildings in the affected cities are more seismic-resistant because of their predominantly steel construction.

The quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula on the afternoon of New Year's Day, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities.

The death toll from the disaster is nearing 100, and the United States said on Friday it is preparing military logistical support and aid.