Ukraine updates: Russia ready to evacuate Belgorod residents

The Russian city of Belgorod reported another Ukrainian artillery and drone attack overnight, following an attack late in December that Russian officials say killed 24 people and wounded more than 100.

The city, among the largest just across the border to Ukraine, has been facing comparatively frequent shelling and drone attacks. These have intensified in recent weeks as Russia in turn intensified its bombardment of Ukraine.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said it had repelled a number of drones and missiles fired from Russia in the night. It also launched a drone attack on a Russian command post in Crimea.

Ukrainian officials said on Friday that they could not confirm US claims, issued on Thursday, that Russia had used North Korean missiles in its recent large-scale barrages of Ukrainian cities, at least one of them on December 30.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat told state media that "experts will study the wreckage" from missile strikes, "and then we can say whether this is a fact or not."

Russian border ctiy of Belgorod comes under artillery fire

Russian officials reported late-night shelling in the city of Belgorod, some 30 kilometers (roughly 20 miles) from the border to Ukraine.

At least two people were wounded, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"One man has a shrapnel wound to the forearm, the other has a shrapnel wound to the shin," he said.

Gladkov also said air defenses shot down 10 aerial targets on their approach to the city.

City authorities on Friday advised Belgorod residents to reinforce their windows with tape to protect them from the shelling and to limit the damage and danger if they do break.

"Rescuers of the Belgorod State Emergency Situations Department recommend taping windows with scotch tape," the city hall said. "This is a good way to protect them from the blast wave. The glass will not shatter into small fragments."

Less than a week ago, the city said Ukrainian shelling had killed 25 people in the city, the worst attack on Russian civilians since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine intensifies drone attacks on Crimea

Russia on Friday reported Ukrainian drone attacks on targets in occupied Crimea.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said that it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack, destroying and intercepting 36 drones over the annexed peninsula.

Ukraine said the attack targeted a Russian command post near the port of Sevastopol.

Russia reported one person wounded in the attack.

Ukraine reports overnight drone strikes, says it shot most of them down

Ukraine's air force on Friday reported Russian drone attacks across several regions overnight.

It said that Russia launched 31 drones and two missiles, mostly targeting the south of the country, with air defenses destroying 28 of the drones and both missiles.

"As a result of air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and defense forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions," Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It said the drones were the small, Iranian-made "Shahed" drones often referred to as "kamikaze" drones as they are designed to fly into a target and detonate.

Ukrainian officials did not report any casualties from the overnight attacks.

