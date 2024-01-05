Taiwanese singer Eli Hsieh arrested after threatening woman with knife

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Eli Hsieh (謝震廷) was arrested in Taipei’s Songshan District on Friday (Jan. 5) morning for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife in public.

The 30-year-old Hsieh reportedly got in an argument with the woman, surnamed Tsai (蔡), outside an apartment complex and brandished a fruit knife to threaten her, reported UDN. He was then detained by the complex’s security guard until police arrived.

After Hsieh brandished the knife, the security guard rushed forward to slap the weapon out of his hand before wrestling him to the ground.

Hsieh reportedly struggled with officers after they arrived, and had to be restrained and sent to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Tsai has filed charges of intimidation and police have charged Hsieh.

Eli Hsieh has produced three studio length albums and was nominated for a Golden Melody Award in 2019 for his second studio album “Where are we going?” In recent years, Hsieh has reportedly been emotionally unstable, per UDN.