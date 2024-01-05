Female student questioned again over role in New Taipei stabbing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — A female student deemed responsible for inciting the fatal stabbing of a middle school student in New Taipei City will be further investigated for her role in the murder and potential collusion with witnesses.

The close female friend of the assailant, surnamed Kuo (郭), who stabbed a middle school student to death after he asked her to leave his classroom, is suspected of instigating the crime. She reportedly went to the police on Thursday (Jan. 4) to provide a statement amid controversy over her remarks and alleged collusion with witnesses, according to ETtoday.

Police consider the female student's involvement significant. After the New Taipei District Court rejected their request for a search warrant to uncover more details, the police plan to reapply to the court for authorization to search and clarify the circumstances of the case.

Sources cited by the news agency indicate the girl had been using a classmate group on a messaging app to instruct on how to respond when questioned. Concerned about collusion risks, the police requested a summons and a search warrant from the New Taipei District Court Juvenile Court.

Authorities sought the attendance of the female student for an explanation, but both requests were rejected. Public outrage erupted on social media following the incident, criticizing the New Taipei District Court for perceived inaction and negligence.

However, police disclosed that they have not yet received relevant evidence. They will request the issuance of consent documents and consider applying for a search warrant because they believe there is still room for discussion regarding the involvement of the female student in the case.