HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size, Growth Statistics 2024 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The HD Map for autonomous vehicles market revenue was around US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

HD map also known as high-definition map, is a semantic layer utilized to see the distance between two destinations and features other information like road boundaries, the severity of curves, lane placement, the gradient of the road surface, and more, to guide autonomous vehicles. HD maps are updated and made in real-time by utilizing the data captured by different cameras, sensors, and LiDAR. This data allows autonomous vehicles to make better decisions while doing driving tasks. HD maps can also give localization information, which will support the vehicle to find its precise position on the map.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Factors like the growing importance of HD maps for safe autonomous driving, the rise in the adoption of autonomous vehicles, and advancement in 5G technology increase the growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market.

– The high cost related to technology and limited standardization in HD maps are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market.

– The growth in connected infrastructure, enhanced road regulations, and growing investments in mapping technology create market opportunities for the key players functioning in the HD map for autonomous vehicles market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak severely impacted the automotive sector on a global level, which in turn led to the insufficiency of raw materials, a considerable drop in automotive sales, and others. The HD map for autonomous vehicles is an evolving sector with ongoing research and development which was disrupted due to the lockdown and saw a downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in terms of revenue. The market is pushed by a strong presence of HD map suppliers and a rising requirement for a safe driving experience. In North America, the growing use of advanced technology in everyday life is a major driving factor, and it is anticipated to expand the overall growth of the HD map market throughout the forecast period.

Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Other countries such as South Korea, and Japan are rising rapidly in HD maps for the automotive vehicles market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market are: –

– AutoNavi

– Baidu, Inc.

– Civil maps

– DeepMap, Inc.

– Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

– Esri

– HERE

– Mapbox

– Momenta

– NavInfo Co., Ltd.

– Navmii

– NVIDIA Corporation

– The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

– TomTom International BV

– Waymo LLC

– Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.

– Zenrin Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market segmentation focuses on Service Type, Vehicle Type, Usage Type, Solution, Level of Automation, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

– Mapping

– Localization

– Updates & Maintenance

– Advertisement

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

– Passenger Cars

– Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation based on Usage Type

– Personal Mobility

– Commercial Mobility

Segmentation based on Solution

– Cloud-Based

– Embedded

Segmentation based on Level of Automation

– Level 2

– Level 3

– Level 4

– Level 5

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

