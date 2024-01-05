Watch 'Ke Mu San' viral dance performed by police in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City’s Dajia Police Precinct has been rehearsing the viral “Ke Mu San” dance as part of an annual anti-crime initiative that encourages citizens to be wary of “theft, robbery, and fraud.”

Each year, the police precinct finds a humorous way to warn the public to be vigilant about crime. A practice session involving seven police officers was filmed and uploaded to the internet, drawing instant attention, per UDN.

The “Ke Mu San” dance is also referred to as “Subject 3” and is thought to originate from a wedding dance in the autonomous region of Guanxi, China. The dance was commercialized, by Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao, with servers performing it upon request from customers.

Dajia Police Precinct commented on the viral dance video on Friday (Jan. 5), noting that it has been working hard to change public perceptions about the videos it produces to promote public safety. For this reason, it decided to feature a popular dance performed in front of the precinct building.