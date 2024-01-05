China touts progress on Fujian aircraft carrier

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Chinese state media reported earlier this week that the country's third aircraft carrier, the Type 003 Fujian, is undergoing mooring tests and will soon embark on its maiden voyage.

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), video footage aired on Chinese television showcased Captain Yin Hongxin (尹洪新) on the deck of the Fujian, declaring the vessel's imminent readiness for its inaugural journey. In conjunction with the announcement of mooring tests, China also released new images and videos showcasing PLAN's most advanced aircraft carrier to date.

The Chinese military disclosed this development in response to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) New Year's Day address, emphasizing the need for enhanced military preparedness. Analysts suggest this alludes to China's aspirations, including the potential invasion of nearby Taiwan, according to SCMP.

First unveiled to the public in June 2022, the Fujian features an electromagnetic aircraft launch system on its 316-meter runway, aiding in catapulting aircraft into flight. The U.S. Ford-class aircraft carriers are the only other carriers globally equipped with this technology.

In addition to its advanced launch system, the Fujian surpasses China's other two carriers, the Shandong and the Liaoning, both with a displacement of around 50,000 tons. In contrast, the Fujian, once at sea, will displace around 80,000 tons.

Despite assertions by PLAN officials regarding steady progress for the Fujian's maiden voyage, no specific date has been set.



Image of Fujian aircraft carrier's flight deck broadcast on Jan. 2. (CCTV screen grab)