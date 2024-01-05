Wi-Fi 6 Market 2024 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Wi-Fi 6 Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Wi-Fi 6 Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global Wi-Fi 6 market revenue was around US$ 13.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Wi-Fi 6 is the evolution of wireless local area network (WLAN) technology. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest version of the 802.11 wireless networking standard: 802.11ax. This new Wi-Fi standard is reportedly up to 30% faster than Wi-Fi 5.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Factors like customer movement and the need to manage customer traffic to expand productivity have accelerated the demand for Wi-Fi 6 globally.

– One of the key factors pushing the global Wi-Fi 6 industry is the adoption of digital modification initiatives among companies.

– The rise in focus on customer service across major industry verticals has further expanded the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market.

– The high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s limited the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market.

– Several SMEs entering the market and delivering advanced solutions for Wi-Fi 6 are anticipated to create greater opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected businesses globally. It has positively influenced the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 devices because of lockdowns set by governments of various countries. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of Wi-Fi 6 connected devices is growing across homes day-by-day.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the Wi-Fi 6 market during the forecast period. It is due to its growing start-up culture, supported by establishing SMEs and growing research and development efforts of large corporations. Utilizing business solutions and integrated enterprises pushes the growth of the region, offering significantly more agile and flexible business processes and functions.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Wi-Fi 6 market are: –

– Apple Inc.

– Aruba Networks

– Asustek Computer Inc.

– AT&T

– Broadcom

– Cisco Systems

– Fortinet Inc.

– Hewlett-Packard Company

– Huawei Technologies

– Intel Corporation

– Juniper Networks

– Linksys Holdings, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors

– Qualcomm Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

– Sterlite Technologies Limited

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global Wi-Fi 6 market segmentation focuses on Component, Enterprise Size, Location, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

– Service

– Professional

– Managed

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Location

– Outdoor

– Indoor

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– IT and Telecom

– Education

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Healthcare

– Government

– Travel and Hospitality

– Transportation and Hospitality

– Manufacturing

– Other

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

