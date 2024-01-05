Allergy Diagnostics Market 2024 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Allergy Diagnostics Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Allergy Diagnostics Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global allergy diagnostics market revenue was around US$ 5.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 16.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

An allergy is a hypersensitivity or reaction provoked by the immunological system. A substance that causes allergic reactions is known as an allergen. Some of the most common allergens include food allergies, skin allergies, insect allergies, drug allergies, and mold allergies.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth in food allergies is expected to boost the market demand for allergy diagnostics.

– The incidence of sensitive skin and its tendency for irritation has increased as a result of air pollution, climate shift, and the complicatedness of materials and cosmetic products. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the allergy diagnostics market shortly.

– The high fixed-cost conditions are expected to restrain the growth of the allergy diagnostics market.

– The rise in the demand for allergy tests, contributes to the growth of the allergy diagnostic market in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating influence on several industries, including the allergy diagnostics market which encountered a drop in the growth during pandemic. Due to fear of spreading of corona virus and complete lockdowns, diagnostic processes were avoided in most allergic reactions.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global allergy diagnostics market in terms of revenue. The better healthcare infrastructure, the number of allergy sufferers, and cutting-edge diagnostic technologies were the primary drivers for the growth of the allergy diagnostics market in the region. Also, the market growth is fueled by the dominance of top allergy diagnostic manufacturers and suppliers that provide inventive allergy diagnostic tests.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global allergy diagnostics market are: –

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– PerkinElmer Inc.

– Danaher

– Hitachi Chemicals

– BIOM?RIEUX

– Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

– Siemens

– Eurofins Scientific

– Stallergenes Greer

– Neogen Corporation.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global allergy diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Test Type, Product & Service, Allergen, End-user, and Region.

Segmentation based on Test Type

– In Vitro

– In Vivo

Segmentation based on Product & Service

– Consumables

– Instruments

– Services

Segmentation based on Allergen

– Inhaled Allergens

– Food Allergens

– Drug Allergens

– Other Allergens

Segmentation based on End-user

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Hospital-based Laboratories

– Academic Research Institutes

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

