Isolate Whey Protein Market Size 2024 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Share, Trends, Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Isolate Whey Protein Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Isolate Whey Protein Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global isolate whey protein market revenue was around US$ 5.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Whey protein isolates are widely used in nutritional supplements, health and sports drinks, and beverages with added protein due to their high solution clarity and protein purity. One technique utilized to make whey protein isolates is ion exchange chromatography. Because factors other than molecular size influence protein adsorption, it shows a level of selectivity exceeding membrane processing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increasing isolate whey protein market trends of the beverage industry to extend the protein content of products is the major reason that pushes the growth of the isolate whey protein market.

– The growing influence of advertisement and the rising invention in the product line where whey protein ingredients stay the key ingredient are some of the major factors, which are forcing the growth of the isolate whey protein market.

– The moisture maintaining the property of whey protein concentrate during meat processing also expands the growth of the isolate whey protein industry and is likely to bring lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the growth of the isolate whey protein market. This is attributed to the rising awareness of consumers to build strong immunity.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the isolate whey protein market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in the number of high affluent class people associated with the rise in awareness of consumers regarding health.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global isolate whey protein market are: –

– Arla Foods

– Cargill Incorporation

– Hilmar Cheese Company

– Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.

– Carberry Food Ingredients

– Glanbia plc

– Davisco Food International

– Maple Island Incorporation

– Dairy Farmers of America

– GNC

– Milk Specialties Global

– Nutrova

– Optimum Nutrition

– TruNativ

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global isolate whey protein market segmentation focuses on Form, Nature, Application, End use Industry, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form

– Liquid

– Powder

Segmentation based on Nature

– Organic

– Conventional

Segmentation based on Application

– Food

– Beverages

– Medicine

– Others

Segmentation based on End use Industry

– Commercial

– Residential

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

– Online

– Offline

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

