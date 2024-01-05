Waterless Cosmetic Market Share 2024 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Size, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Waterless Cosmetic Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Waterless Cosmetic Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global waterless cosmetic market revenue was around US$ 9.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 22 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The waterless cosmetics category presents different cosmetic products like hair care, makeup, skincare, and others. These waterless cosmetics products have low usage of preservatives indicating less skin irritation. This is one of the major factors behind growing preferences for waterless cosmetics, as these formulas prevent the occurrence of rashes, redness, itchiness, or any other type of reaction.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The waterless cosmetic market demand is rising due to the inclination in preference of the customer toward beauty and looks.

– Cosmetics including natural ingredients like tea extract, black sugar, aloe vera, lime content, and similar others drive the growth of the waterless cosmetics market.

– The growth in the trend of utilizing skin care products among individuals across various age groups drives the growth of the waterless cosmetics market.

– The rise in awareness regarding skin concerns and possible side effects of waterless cosmetics among customers is an important factor that restricts the growth of the waterless cosmetic market.

– The rise in penetration of the internet and the rise in the percentage of the population leaning toward online shopping are anticipated to deliver potential opportunities for the waterless cosmetic market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns troubled transportation and delayed the supply of raw materials during the pandemic which impacted the manufacturing units. The long curfews and lockdowns across the world have hugely influenced the well-being, health, and lifestyle of consumers.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global waterless cosmetic market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period due to the rise in disposable income of the people and growth in population.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global waterless cosmetic market are: –

– L?Or?al

– Avon Products Incorporation

– Procter and Gamble (P&G) Corporation

– Unilever

– Oriflame Cosmetics

– Revlon Incorporation

– Kao Corporation

– Estee Lauder Companies Incorporation

– Shiseido Company, Limited

– Biotique

– The Est?e Lauder Companies Inc.

– Henkel Ag & Co.

– KGaA

– Johnson & Johnson

– Amway

– Coty Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global waterless cosmetic market segmentation focuses on Product, Gender, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

– Skincare

– Haircare

– Makeup

– Others

Segmentation based on Gender

– Men

– Women

Segmentation based on Nature

– Synthetic

– Organic

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– E-commerce

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

