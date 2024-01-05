Dietary Supplements Market [2024-2032] | Size, Share, Recent Trends and Global Development

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Dietary Supplements Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. {Ask for Free Sample Report}

Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Dietary Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD 151.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Dietary Supplements are vitamins, minerals and any other products intended to supplements one’s diet by taking in the form of capsule, power, liquid or pills.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for immunity boosters increased rapidly. Lucrative growth of gyms, sports clubs, health clubs, fitness centers coupled with growing fitness awareness among youngsters boost demand for weight and energy management which in turn benefitted Dietary Supplements Market. With the growing geriatric population, the demand for immunity-boosting supplements that consist of protein, vitamins, and others is expected to increase during the forecast period. Increased disposable income increases one’s spending on dietary supplements hence enhancing the growth of the dietary supplements Market. The dietary supplements Market is also fueled by the growing rate of obesity which increases the demand for weight loss pills and soft gels. Manufacturers are spending more on innovation and expansion and are focusing to enhance the nutritional value of products. For instance, In May 2021, the CNR foundation launch Me! Website and Vitamin D to Market the dietary supplements to expand their customer base in the U.S. Regular intake of dietary supplements reduces bone strength, birth defects and may damage the liver and other organs which may downscale the growth of the dietary supplements Market. In addition, higher prices of these supplements may hamper the growth of the Market.

The key regions considered for the Global Dietary Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth of the dietary supplement Market in terms of revenue. Factors such as fast-paced lifestyle, increased usage of online distribution channels boost the Market in France, U.K., Germany over the forecast period. The strategy of expansion and innovation of manufacturers to face the fierce competition fueled the dietary supplements Market growth over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer A

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionov

Ayanda

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Form

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Other

By Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins

Botanical

Others

By Application

Weight Loss

Sports Nutrition

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone Health

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

HyperMarket/SuperMarket

Online

Others.

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

