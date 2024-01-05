Air Duct Market Share 2024 Growth, Industry Size-Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Gross Margin and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Air Duct Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Air Duct Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global air duct market revenue was around US$ 14.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Air ducts are pipe channels or conduits utilized in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to fetch air across the building. They are the pathways that are utilized for either cooled or heated air to be removed or produced from an area. Air ducts facilitate required ventilation and support to keep indoor air quality as well as thermal comfort. Air duct systems control air contamination by filtering external air and therefore remove pollen, dust, dirt, and other air contaminants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in environmental concerns and an increase in health issues related to deteriorating indoor air quality are some of the factors contributing greatly to the growth of the air ducts in buildings.

– The surge in infrastructure development and green building initiatives by different industrialized and developing nations around the world are expected to expand the air duct market opportunity.

– HVAC air duct systems can be found in new hotels, airports, multiplexes, and office buildings and fast transportation is anticipated to surge the growth of the air duct market.

– The rise in several tall buildings and skyscrapers and the growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings boost the demand for the air duct market.

– The infrastructural dominance of restaurants, hotels, and other commercial structures has become a matter of prestige and reputation. This factor coupled with demand for better air conditioning facilities has formed new opportunities for the growth of the air duct market.

Impact of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, different manufacturers in the air duct market had to discontinue their business in countries like the U.S., China, and India. This break directly affected the sales of air duct companies. Also, the lack of raw materials, manpower, and strangled supply of air duct equipment negatively influenced the growth of the air duct market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global air duct market in terms of revenue because of the rise in industrialization and rapid urbanization in countries like China, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia that fueled the growth of construction activities, which further boosted the growth of the air duct market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global air duct market are: –

– Aldes Group

– Belimo Holding AG

– Breffni Air Ltd

– Carrier Global Corporation

– Centuri Mechanical Systems

– Danfoss

– DMI Companies

– Fabric Air

– Hennemuth Metal Fabricators

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Imperia Manufacturing Group

– Pinnacle ductwork

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

– Thermaduct

– Thermaflex

– Zinger Sheet Metal Co.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global air duct market segmentation focuses on Material, Installation Type, End-user Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

– Non-metallic

– Metallic

– Centralized

– Decentralized

Segmentation based on Installation Type

– New installation

– Retrofits

Segmentation based on End-user Industry

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

Segmentation based on Region.

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

