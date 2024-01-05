Surge Arrester Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Surge Arrester Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Surge Arrester Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global surge arrester market revenue was around US$ 1.46 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

A surge arrester is a protective device. It was developed to prevent electrical harm to electronic equipment. Surge arrester disperses the extra voltage range to the ground instead of passing via the electronic device, while letting the normal voltage range continue to flow.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increase in investments in transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and the rapid increase in the deployment of smart grid infrastructure across the world are leading to the adoption of surge arresters due to their effective stabilizing features, that is essential in different electrification projects, are major factors fueling the growth of the surge arrester market.

– The growing investments by respective governments across the world in different infrastructural projects, including data centers and smart cities, are pushing the demand for surge arresters.

– The developing economies are encountering rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to a high demand for electrical and energy infrastructure. This is creating significant opportunities for surge arrester manufacturers to cater to a wider customer base.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic posed different challenges to the surge arrester market, hindering its growth. The pandemic led to troubles in global supply chains due to travel restrictions, lockdown measures, and factory closures. These disruptions impacted the distribution and manufacturing of surge protectors, leading to pauses in delivery and production. As a result, some customers experienced shortages or delays in obtaining surge protectors.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the surge arrester market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing investment in renewable energy projects, public infrastructure, residential housing developments, smart grids, and others.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global surge arrester market are: –

– Hitachi ABB

– Siemens Energy

– General Electric

– Eaton

– Hubbell

– CG Power

– Schneider Electric

– Meidensha

– Mitsubishi Electric

– Toshiba

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global surge arrester market segmentation focuses on Material, Voltage Range, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

– Polymeric

– Porcelain

Segmentation based on Voltage Range

– Low

– Medium

– High

Segmentation based on End User

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

