Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Size 2024 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Regional Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Psoriasis Therapeutics Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Psoriasis Therapeutics Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global psoriasis therapeutics market revenue was around US$ 25.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 55.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that generally affects elbows, trunks, knees, and scalp. It causes a rash with scaly, itchy spots. It is a frequent, chronic condition that has no cure. It may keep patients up at night, hurt, and hard to focus on. The illness frequently goes via cycles where it will flare up for a few weeks or months before reducing. Cuts, burns, infections, and specific drugs are common psoriasis triggers in persons with a genetic predisposition to the disease.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Psoriasis therapeutics market trends that propel the growth of the market include an increase in the geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, a growing prevalence of plaque and psoriatic arthritis, and a rise in the prescription volume of biological products.

– The rise in awareness among people regarding various treatments available in the market is further anticipated to expand the growth of the psoriasis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

– The health risks posed due to medication along with the high costs of therapies are predicted to hinder the growth of the psoriasis therapeutics market during the forecast period

– The rising growth of novel pipeline drugs and new biologics and the high development potential in untapped emerging countries are anticipated to deliver numerous opportunities for the growth of the psoriasis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative growth impact on the psoriasis therapeutics industry because of the guidelines issued by different regulatory bodies recommending that patients receiving psoriasis therapeutics are at more risk of infecting COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global psoriasis therapeutics market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to factors like the rise in patient pool and the presence of a large population base in countries like the U.S.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the global psoriasis therapeutics industry during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in awareness toward psoriasis therapeutics and the rise in the adoption of psoriasis therapeutics products.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global psoriasis therapeutics market are: –

– AbbVie Inc.

– Amgen Inc.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

– Leo Pharma A/S

– Novan, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Viatris Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global psoriasis therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Drug Class, Type, Route of Administration, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drug Class

– TNF-alpha Inhibitors

– Interleukin Inhibitors

– Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

– Online Providers

– Others

Segmentation based on Type

– Plaque Psoriasis

– Psoriatic Arthritis

– Others

Segmentation based on Route of Administration

– Oral

– Parenteral

– Topical

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

