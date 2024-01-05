Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Size 2024 Industry Growth Statistics, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global pulmonary function testing devices market revenue was around US$ 2.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Pulmonary function testing is a sequence of tests that can determine and measure the efficacy of exhaling and inhaling operations functioned by the lungs. It plays a key role in determining the efficient transfer of oxygen into the blood and aids in diagnosing specific types of lung diseases like bronchitis, asthma, and emphysema, along with defining the cause of shortness of breath.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The key factors that push the growth of the pulmonary function testing devices market are the rise in the geriatric population, the prevalence of lung-related disorders, and the increase in the adoption of technologically developed medical devices across the world.

– The rise in the demand for minimally invasive tests for lung diseases is the key factor that expands the growth of the pulmonary function testing devices market.

– The rise in the geriatric population and the increased prevalence of chronic lung diseases have raised the demand for pulmonary function testing devices for disease diagnosis across the world which further fuels the growth of the pulmonary function testing devices market.

– The lack of awareness of pulmonary tests and the high cost of medical devices restricts the growth of the pulmonary function testing devices market.

– The emerging healthcare market in developing countries is anticipated to deliver pulmonary function testing devices market opportunity for the key players during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the pulmonary function testing system market. Coronavirus caused a huge effect on the lungs and, therefore, the demand for medical devices or equipment raised to keep the lungs healthy because of the increase in demand for pulmonary tests to diagnose the disease or to scan the efficacy of the lungs.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the pulmonary function testing systems market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to stay dominant during the forecast period because of the growing demand for advanced medical devices for the detection and treatment of such diseases and also, the rising research and development facilities for the development and approval of novel drug devices and therapies.

Also, in 2022, Asia-Pacific was the second largest contributor to the pulmonary function testing devices market and is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period because of the rapid growth in the prevalence of chronic lung diseases like COPD, shortness of breath, asthma, and many others, raises the demand of test utilized to diagnose chronic conditions.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pulmonary function testing devices market are: –

– Chest M.I Inc.

– Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd.

– Cosmed srl

– Data Sciences International Inc.

– Eco Medics AG

– Geratherm Medical AG

– JK Medical System Pvt. Ltd.

– Medical Electronic Construction

– Medical Equipment Europe GmbH

– MGC Diagnostics Corporation

– Morgan Scientific Inc

– NDD Medical Technologies Inc

– Omron Corporation

– Pulm One Advanced Medical Devices Ltd.

– Schiller AG

– Koko LLC

– Vyaire Medical Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global pulmonary function testing devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Test Type, Application, End user, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

– Portable PFT Devices

– Hardware

– Software

– Complete PFT Devices

– Hardware

– Software

Segmentation based on Test Type

– Spirometry

– Peak flow meter

– Lung Volume Test

– Gas Exchange Testing

– Maximal Voluntary Ventilation

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

– Asthma

– Chronic Shortness of Breath

– Restrictive Lung Disease

– Others

Segmentation based on End user

– Hospital

– Clinical laboratories

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

