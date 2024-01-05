Sharps Containers Market Growth Statistics 2024, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Sharps Containers Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Sharps Containers Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global sharps containers market revenue was around US$ 447.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 632.8 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Sharps containers also known as sharps bins, are utilized for safely disposing of medical waste like hypodermic syringes, catheters, needles, and other sharps waste. The medical waste produced by research institutions, healthcare organizations, and hospital chains contains needles, blood samples, syringes, damaged glass, and infectious pathogens are disposed of by utilizing sharps containers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The Sharps containers industry is expected to grow globally during the forecast period because of the rise in clinical tests and diagnostics.

– The rise in strict government regulations for medical waste disposal pushes the growth of the sharps containers market during the forecast period.

– The lack of awareness about the disposal of medical waste and insufficient training for hospital staff about the disposal of sharps containers are some restrictions that may hinder the growth of the sharps containers market.

– The rise in several surgeries worldwide and the increase in the need for sharps containers is anticipated to offer a sharps containers market opportunity for the key player.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the sharps containers industry due to the COVID-19 vaccination. The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector around the world. The disease has forced several industries to shut their doors temporarily, including many sub-domains of health care. Yet, there had also been a positive impact, and the surge in demand for different medical services like needles, syringes, and other sharps which generates sharps waste leads to the rise in demand for sharps containers.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the sharps containers market and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period because of the factors like availability of different clinical tests and diagnostics, the presence of key players like Dickinson and Company, Becton, and well-established rules for disposal of medical waste in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to sufficient distribution network of sharps containers in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sharps containers market are: –

– Becton

– Dickinson and Company

– Bemis Health Care

– Bondtech Corporation

– Cardinal Health

– EnviroTain

– GPC Medical Ltd.

– Harloff

– Henery Schiens

– Stericycle

– Thermo Fisher Scientific.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global sharps containers market segmentation focuses on Type, Container Size, Usage, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Patient Room Containers

– Phlebotomy Containers

– Multipurpose Containers

Segmentation based on Container Size

– 1-2 Gallons

– 2-4 Gallons

– 4-8 Gallons

Segmentation based on Usage

– Single-Use Containers

– Reusable Containers

– Distribution Channel

– Direct Sale

– Online Sale

– Retail Sale

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa



