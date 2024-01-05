Europe Electric Motor Market Size, Share, Trend 2024 Key Trends & Growth Forecasts To 2032 | Ametek Inc., Siemens AG, Baldor Electric

The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the “Europe Electric Motor Market ” spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

The electric motor market is at a mature stage but has the potential to grow further at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The market has witnessed tremendous technological advancements in the past few years. In addition, growing awareness in end-user verticals regarding eco-conscious living is accelerating the popularity of products that are driven by electric motors, such as electric cars and electric machineries. The Europe electric motor market is segmented based on the type of electric motors, output power, applications where the electric motors are used, and country. Based on the motor type, the market is categorized into AC motors, DC motors, and hermetic motors.

Electric motor-enabled equipment works on the principal that electrical energy is converted into mechanical energy or kinetic energy. These motors find application in industrial fans, compressors, pumps, lathe machines, machine tools, domestic appliances, heating ventilating and air conditioning applications, disk drives, power tools, electric cars, and automated robots. Electric motors are also known as premium efficiency motors that offer several benefits over conventional electric motors, such as longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance cost, and high tolerance for fluctuating voltages. Comparatively, the price of electric motors is higher compared to conventional electric motors. But low energy consumption is one of the major factors responsible for the wide-spread adoption of electric motors in the region.

Major factors that are expected to drive the electric motor market are the introduction of various environment-friendly plans and initiatives by governments of various countries in the European region, and increasing awareness amongst the populace regarding the adoption of green products to limit and minimize the carbon footprints.

Europe has been one of the prominent regions in the adoption of electric vehicles, led by the high environmental awareness among the consumers and the supportive government legislations. The growing demand of electric cars in the region has in turn created growth opportunities for key players offering electric motors as these cars are equipped with electric motors. Prominent players offering electric cars are focused towards introducing advanced and affordable electric cars in Europe in the near future. For instance, in early 2016, General Motors, a global automotive company, announced a plan to launch electric cars, namely, the Opel Ampera-e in Europe by 2017.

KEY PLAYERS

Ametek Inc.

Siemens AG

Baldor Electric

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

ARC Systems Inc.

Asmo Co. Ltd

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Europe Electric Motor Market : Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Introduction to Europe Electric Motor Market

The Europe electric motor market is experiencing notable growth, propelled by a combination of factors and dynamic influences that are shaping the industry landscape. Electric motors are integral components across various sectors, from automotive and industrial machinery to HVAC systems and consumer appliances. Understanding the growth drivers and market dynamics is essential to navigating this evolving landscape.

Transition to Sustainable Practices and Electrification Initiatives

One of the primary growth factors for the electric motor market in Europe is the region’s strong commitment to sustainable practices and electrification. Governments and industries are increasingly focusing on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards electric propulsion. This shift is driving the demand for electric motors in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and other applications, fostering a conducive environment for market expansion.

Advancements in Electric Motor Technology

Continuous advancements in electric motor technology play a pivotal role in driving market dynamics. Innovations such as brushless DC motors, high-efficiency designs, and the integration of smart technologies enhance the performance, efficiency, and reliability of electric motors. These technological breakthroughs not only cater to the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions but also open up new possibilities in emerging applications.

Rise of Industrial Automation and Industry 4.0

The surge in industrial automation and the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles contribute significantly to the growth of the electric motor market in Europe. Electric motors are key components in automated machinery and robotics, driving efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes. As industries embrace smart manufacturing practices, the demand for electric motors with enhanced connectivity and control features is on the rise.

Government Incentives and Regulations

Government incentives and regulations also play a crucial role in shaping the Europe electric motor market. Policies promoting energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and the adoption of electric vehicles incentivize industries to invest in advanced electric motor technologies. Subsidies, tax credits, and stringent efficiency standards further encourage businesses to adopt and upgrade their systems with more energy-efficient electric motors.

Challenges and Considerations for Market Players

Despite the positive growth trends, market players face challenges in terms of raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, and the need for skilled workforce for the assembly and maintenance of advanced electric motor systems. Navigating these challenges while keeping abreast of evolving technologies and market demands is essential for sustained success in the dynamic European electric motor market.

EUROPE ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, output power, application, and country.

BY TYPE

Alternating Current (AC) Motors

Synchronous AC Motor

Induction AC Motor

Direct Current (DC) Motors

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Hermetic Motors

BY OUTPUT POWER

Integral Horsepower (IHP) Output

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Output

BY APPLICATION

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Heating Ventilating and Cooling (HVAC) Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Other Commercial Applications

BY COUNTRY

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

