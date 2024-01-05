Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Size 2024 Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global sales performance management market revenue was around US$ 2.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Sales performance management (SPM) solutions are a collection of analytical and operational functions that incorporate and automate back-office operational sales functions to improve operational effectiveness and efficiency. Territory management, incentive compensation management, planning, and quota management, developed analytics, and gamification are some of the sales performance management (SPM) capabilities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The large corporations raising their market share during the forecast period and sudden economic imbalance positively affected the demand for sales performance management industry.

– The demand for remote and work-from-home working policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and growing market competition supported driving the growth of global automated performance management solutions and remote sales during the pandemic, therefore empowering the demand for sales performance management solutions.

– The sharing risks related to third-party sales performance management solutions and data privacy and services can hinder the growth of the sales performance management market.

– The integration of developed tools like data analytics and machine learning with sales performance management solutions suites is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the sales performance management market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the sales performance management (SPM) market because of the dramatically extended digital penetration due to the lockdowns and stringent social distancing policies, which further boosted the demand for remote management and monitoring tools like sales performance management solutions, which contributed towards the growth of the sales performance management market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the sales performance management market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of its higher expense on technological solutions which is predicted to push the market for sales performance management solutions within the region during the forecast period.

Also, Asia-Pacific is predicted to notice significant growth during the forecast period because of the rising number of startups and the growing business sector of the region, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the sales performance management industry in the region in the coming years.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sales performance management market are: –

– Anaplan Inc.

– Beqom

– Callidus Software Inc.

– Confidex

– Gryphon Networks Corp

– Iconixx

– NICE Ltd.

– Obero Inc.

– Optymyze

– Oracle Corporation

– Salesforce Inc.

– SAP SE

– Spotio

– Telensa

– Varicent

– Velocify

– Xactly Corporation

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global sales performance management market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Size, Enterprise Size, Solution Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

– Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Size

– On Premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Solution Type

– Incentive Compensation Management

– Territory Management

– Sales Planning and Monitoring

– Sales Performance Analytics and Reporting

– Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT and Telecom

– Manufacturing

– Energy and utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

