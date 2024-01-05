Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share, Trend 2024 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2032 | Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG

The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the “Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market ” spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Pipeline monitoring systems are used to provide quick and accurate on-line monitoring of internal & external corrosion activities in pipelines. The global pipeline monitoring systems market was valued at $4,514 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $7,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The pipeline monitoring systems market growth is driven by the increased oil & gas leakages, stringent government regulations concerning safety & monitoring, and growth in prevention of large storage tanks from natural disasters. In addition, high investments made in pipeline infrastructure are expected to propel the pipeline monitoring systems market growth. However, political instability is expected to hamper the pipeline monitoring systems market growth.

Pipeline monitoring systems are used to collect samples without production of hazardous waste and thus take precautionary measures for both onshore and offshore oil fields. The global pipeline monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of pipe, technology, end user, and geography. Based on pipe type, it is bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic pipe. By technology, it is categorized into ultrasonic testing, pipeline inspection gauges (PIGs), smart ball, magnetic flux leakage technology, and others.

The pipeline monitoring systems market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of large number of pipeline networks. In addition, North America is preventing pipelines from terrorist attacks and other uncertain disasters, thereby investing high amounts on pipeline safety and monitoring systems. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to upcoming pipeline projects undertaken by China, Japan, Malaysia, and India among others

KEY PLAYERS

Orbcomm Inc.

Transcanada Company

PSI AG

Pure Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Pentair PLC.

OTHER PLAYERS IN THE MARKET

Atmos International

Clampon AS

ABB Group

Future Fibre Technologies

Senstar Inc.

Syrinix

Radiobarrier

TTK

Krohne Group

Thales Group

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market : Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Introduction: The Pipeline Monitoring Systems market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors and dynamic industry trends. As the global demand for energy continues to rise, the need for efficient and secure pipeline infrastructures becomes increasingly critical. This market analysis delves into the growth factors and dynamics shaping the pipeline monitoring systems industry.

Rising Energy Demand: One of the primary growth factors for the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market is the surge in global energy demand. As populations grow and industrialization expands, the demand for oil, gas, and other energy resources is escalating. This necessitates the development of extensive pipeline networks, driving the adoption of advanced monitoring systems to ensure reliability, safety, and optimal performance.

Stringent Regulatory Standards: The regulatory landscape plays a pivotal role in shaping the pipeline monitoring systems market. Governments and environmental agencies worldwide are implementing stringent standards to ensure the safety and environmental sustainability of pipeline operations. Compliance with these regulations mandates the deployment of sophisticated monitoring technologies, propelling the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in sensor technologies, data analytics, and communication systems are contributing significantly to the evolution of pipeline monitoring systems. Integration of IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and machine learning enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and early detection of potential issues. This technological progress enhances the overall efficiency and reliability of pipeline infrastructures.

Security Concerns: With pipelines being critical components of energy transportation, security concerns are a driving force behind the adoption of monitoring systems. The threat of physical damage, cyber-attacks, and vandalism necessitates robust security measures. Pipeline monitoring systems provide real-time surveillance and alert systems, mitigating risks and ensuring the integrity of the pipeline network.

Environmental Awareness: Growing environmental awareness and the emphasis on sustainable practices are influencing the pipeline monitoring systems market. Companies are increasingly investing in technologies that not only ensure the safety of pipeline operations but also minimize the environmental impact of potential incidents. This focus on eco-friendly solutions is becoming a significant factor in the decision-making processes of industry stakeholders.

Market Challenges: Despite the positive growth factors, the pipeline monitoring systems market faces challenges such as high initial costs, integration complexities, and the need for skilled personnel. Overcoming these challenges requires strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and continuous research and development efforts to enhance the cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of monitoring systems.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Pipe

Metallic Pipe

Non-metallic Pipe

By Technology

Ultrasonic Testing

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology

PIGs

Others

By End User

Petroleum

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

