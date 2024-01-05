Wet Glue Labels Market Size 2024 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Wet Glue Labels Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Wet Glue Labels Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global wet glue labels market revenue was around US$ 8.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Wet glue label is made-up polyester, polyolefin, PET, and PVC. This label is created with aggressive weather-resistant home care coated with flexible films that maintain an encapsulation of acrylic adhesive and UV materials and have strong adhesion due to which it caters to applications to different end-use industries like automotive, semiconductor, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth in consumption of canned foods, packaged food, and soft drinks are key market trends in the wet glue label market.

– The busy schedule of people pushed them more linear toward purchasing ready-to-eat packed food where PET paper-based wet glue labels are broadly utilized for packaging foods, and the surge in population across the world, these factors are expected to boost the demand for wet glue labels during the forecast period.

– The rise in consumption of flavored drinks, wine bottles, beverages, and canned foods, in both developing and developed countries like China, the U.S., India, and others boost the growth of the wet glue labels market.

– The surge in consumer demand for natural additives containing packaged food and an increase in concern in the food processing industry is projected to affect the growth of the wet glue labels market during the forecast period. These may negatively influence the growth of the global wet glue label market.

– The wet glue labels are cost-effective, self-adhesive, and easily removable due to which it is widely utilized wet glue labels in the rising beverages and food industry. These factors together are boosting the growth of the wet glue labels market, therefore, offering the most remunerative opportunities for the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The wet glue label market has noticed a moderate impact, due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the rise in demand for personal and medical care, such as food additives and an antioxidant has raised the demand for wet glue labels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global wet glue labels market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Acceptance of wine and spirits consumption in appearing nations has improved the growth of the wine and spirit industry. Also, the rise in consumer demand for premium and vintage wines and spirits, increasing social media trends, and the rising purchasing power of consumers on expensive wines and spirits are the key market trends for wet glue labels.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global wet glue labels market are: –

– Alfa Aesar

– BASF SE

– Gallochem Co. Ltd.

– HALOGENS

– Haihang Industries

– Impextraco NV

– KEmin Industries Inc.

– Leshan Sanjiang Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

– Merck KGaA

– Minakem

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global wet glue labels market segmentation focuses on Material Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material Type

– Paper

– Plastic Resin

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

– Personal Care

– Food and Beverage

– Homecare

– Pharmaceuticals

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

