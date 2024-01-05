Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook 2024 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Sustainable Packaging Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Sustainable Packaging Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global sustainable packaging market revenue was around US$ 100.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 190.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Sustainable packaging is essential for preserving the shelf life and minimizing the negative environmental impacts of the product, which are magnified by the usage of non-biodegradable plastics in packaging. The five Rs involved in sustainable packaging are Reducing, Recycling, Removing, Renewing, and Reusing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing usage of sustainable packaging in the pharmaceutical, healthcare industry, automobile industry, fashion, and nutraceuticals is one of the driving factors boosting the growth of the sustainable packaging market.

– The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector and other important businesses is the only factor pushing the development of the sustainable packaging industry.

– The total development of the sustainable packaging sector is shown with a lucrative opportunity because of the growing public awareness of environmental effects.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate influence on the sustainable packaging market. Due to the strict lockdown, the production of sustainable packaging products was restricted. However, the market exhibited significant growth after the relaxation of lockdown. The growth of the market was primarily due to the consumption of sustainable packaging products in various end-use industries including the beverage and food industry, healthcare, e-commerce, and cosmetics and personal care.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is specifically due to the large manufacturing industries in the region, especially the cosmetic, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sustainable packaging market are: –

– Amcor plc

– Ardagh Group S.A.

– Ball Corporation

– BASF SE

– Crown Holdings, Inc.

– DS Smith

– Elopak AS

– Emerald Packaging

– Mondi

– Nampak Ltd.

– Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

– Sealed Air

– Sgf Packaging Co. Ltd

– Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

– Sonoco Products Company

– Tetra Pak

– WestRock Company

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global sustainable packaging market segmentation focuses on Material Type, Packaging Type, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material Type

– Paper and Paperboard

– Plastics

– Biodegradable

– Bio-based

– Aluminum

– Others

Segmentation based on Packaging Type

– Rigid Packaging

– Flexible Packaging

Segmentation based on End Use

– Food and Beverage

– Personal Care

– Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

