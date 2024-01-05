Thermoformed Plastics Market Growth 2024 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Thermoformed Plastics Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Thermoformed Plastics Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global thermoformed plastics market revenue was around US$ 42.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 67.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Thermoformed plastics are synthetic and semi-synthetic materials that are produced and processed utilizing thermoforming processes. They are manufactured by heating sheets of acrylic, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), biodegradable polymers, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) until they reach a flexible temperature and are further molded into the preferred shape of the final product.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increasing pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries, agriculture and food packaging, and increased manufacturing activities are all contributing to the growth of the thermoforming plastic market.

– The demand for thermoforming plastic is boosted by the growing consumer spending on packaged and processed items and the attractiveness of retail shopping.

– The industry has evolved toward easy packaging and e-retailing channels due to factors like shifting lifestyles and demographics, which will further boost the demand for thermoforming plastic.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for packaging around the world. The food packaging industry witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic as many consumers shifted to online shopping for groceries. Supermarkets have also witnessed a surge in demand for packaging materials for packaging groceries and other foodstuffs.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global thermoforming plastic market in terms of revenue. Technological improvements in the packaging industry primarily push the market in this region. The need for thermoformed plastics is propelled by factors like higher disposable incomes, growing sales of electronic products, increasing demand for packaged food, and changing demographics.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global thermoformed plastics market are: –

– Amcor PLC.

– Anchor Packaging

– Berry Global Inc.

– Brentwood Industries, Inc

– Dart Container Corporation

– Display Pack

– D&W Fine Pack LLC

– Fabri-Kal Corp

– Genpak LLC

– Greiner packaging

– Pactiv LLC

– Productive Plastics, Inc.

– Ray Products Company Inc.

– Sabert Corporation

– Sonoco Products Company

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global thermoformed plastics market segmentation focuses on Product, Thermoforming Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Homopolymer

– Copolymer

– Polystyrene (PS)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

– Others

Segmentation based on Thermoforming Type

– Vacuum Formed

– Pressure Formed

Segmentation based on Application

– Food Packaging

– Consumer Goods and Appliances

– Healthcare and Medical

– Construction

– Electrical and Electronics

– Automotive

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

