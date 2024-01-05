Frozen Meat Market 2024 | Improve Your Business with Our Latest Report

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Frozen Meat Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. {Ask for Free Sample Report}

The “Frozen Meat Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Global Frozen Meat Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Frozen Meat Market is valued at approximately USD 32.49 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Meat is frozen after slaughter to a temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius or below. With the increasing pace of technological advancements, the shelf life of frozen meats is increasing wisely and hence creates more opportunities for the frozen meat Market.

These advancements replenish to provide the best quality and fresh meats and hence push the sales of frozen meat Market. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food drives the frozen meat Market. Changing habits and shifting towards convenience food along with the increasing population, consumers are adopting new habits in food culture and hence increasing the demand for packaged food, ready to eat, or microwaveable food products. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets hold the highest Market share in the distribution channel. To increase and maintain the frozen food shelf-life, manufacturers are rapidly adopting technological advancements and innovations. Degrading sales of frozen meat was perceived for the past two years due to supply chain interruptions during the pandemic. Increased shelf life of frozen meats increases its opportunities in import-export. For instance, BRF has its distribution networks through which it reaches directly to wholesalers and food processors of approx. 140 countries.

The key regions considered for the global Frozen Meat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The increasing number of distribution channels including large retail chains in the Asia Pacific region accelerate the growth of the frozen meat Market in the region. Online distribution channel facilitates doorstep delivery and hence boost the demand for frozen meat Market in South Africa. Asia Pacific frozen meat Market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Japan accounts for more imports of the frozen meat Market. Raising demand for meat boosts the frozen meat Market globally over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Kerry Group Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

BRF S.A.

Marfrig Group.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Pilgrim`s Pride Corporation

Verde Farms

Cargill Beef

XIAMEN YINXIANG GROUP CO., LT

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Beef

Pork

Chicken

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

SuperMarket & HyperMarket

Online

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

